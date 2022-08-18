VIDEO: The start - Ten seconds that can make or break your race

The old saying goes, “No race has ever been won in the first corner, but many have been lost there.”

If that’s true, then why do so many drivers go for it at the start? The answer is simple: With today’s race cars, passing is very difficult, and starts and restarts present the best opportunities for overtaking — along with the greatest risks.

In the latest video from SAFEisFAST.com, the online instructional source for young racers, a group of top IMSA and IndyCar drivers including Filipe Albuquerque, Simon Pagenaud, Jordan Taylor, John Edwards and Callum Ilott reveal their secrets of making fast, but safe getaways.

Watch below or click here.