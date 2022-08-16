Operation Motorsport with Skip Barber Racing enters pair of Honda Civic Type-R in 2022 Race of Remembrance

Operation Motorsport will field a pair of a pair of Skip Barber Racing Honda Civic Type-Rs in the 2022 Race of Remembrance

Confirmation that the team will run a pair of Civics follows the earlier announcement of the Operation Motorsport’s plan to run two cars at the 12-hour event at Anglesey in Wales over the Veteran’s/Remembrance Day Weekend on November 11-13, as well as its partnership with Skip Barber Racing School.

The team will run Andy Blackmore Designs liveries on the Hondas borne from the principle OpMo team livery, including the placement of the names of service members and veterans on each hood. The individual liveries on each team car will also be represented with United States and Canada-specific livery cues.

Operation Motorsport is the only North American veteran organization to take part in this unique event, which provides a life-changing opportunity for America’s medically retired and wounded service members to connect with other veterans with shared experiences and challenges while pausing to remember the importance and reason behind Veteran’s/Remembrance Day.

As in 2019, the team is conducting an ‘Honoring Service‘ fundraising campaign. For $25, you can honor a military service member or veteran by having their name aboard one of the racecars. The goal is to carry 400 names of a current or past veteran or military member across the hood of both cars. You can submit your hero’s name by texting 22pitcrew to 243725 (U.S.) or 888-597-2477 (CDN).