Rahal Letterman Lanigan, Fifth Third Bank extend partnership through 2025

Rahal Letterman Lanigan has signed a major extension with one of its enduring sponsors.

“Fifth Third Bank has extended its relationship with the team through the 2025 NTT IndyCar Series season,” the team announced. “The bank will be the primary sponsor of the No. 15 entry for Graham Rahal at the GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America, the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, and the addition of the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix of Nashville race. Fifth Third Bank will also have an enhanced associate sponsor presence in other key IndyCar race markets throughout each season including at the Indianapolis 500 and in Monterey, Calif. and St. Petersburg, Fla.”

Building on a relationship that began with RLL in 2015, the team will also continue to support Fifth Third’s charitable program by helping to “kick off their Feeding Our Communities campaign that takes place in the communities they serve with the goal of providing more than one million meals to those in need in May.”

RLL co-owner Bobby Rahal is thankful for the continuation of a relationship that will span a decade by the end of the new contract.

“We take a great amount of pride in the fact that our relationship with Fifth Third Bank continues to grow,” he said “The caliber of people we have met through our partnership speaks volumes about the company and their mission to contribute to the communities in which they serve. We couldn’t be happier to not only continue, but also grow, our partnership with Fifth Third Bank through the 10-year mark and beyond.”