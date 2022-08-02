Honda to continue Red Bull support until end of 2025

Honda will continue to provide technical support to Red Bull until the end of the 2025 season, despite its withdrawal from Formula 1.

Red Bull was supplied by Honda until the end of last year, winning the drivers’ championship with Max Verstappen before the Japanese manufacturer withdrew to focus on carbon-neutral goals. Red Bull then took over the power unit’s IP and started its own power unit department, with Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) providing technical assistance for this year as part of the transition.

With Red Bull comfortably leading both championships, it has now been confirmed that HRC will continue providing support for another two years.

“We thank Honda for their positive response to working together,” Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko said. “We are excited to continue our partnership in F1 until the end of 2025 with the PU supplied by Honda.

“We have had a successful relationship so far, winning the drivers’ championship in 2021 and currently leading the drivers’ and teams’ classifications, with the aim of securing both 2022 titles.”

Christian Horner added: “Red Bull’s partnership with Honda has been an incredibly successful one and we are pleased that this will continue until the end of the current era of the FIA’s power unit regulations in 2025. ”

Koji Watanabe, the president of Honda Racing Corporation, says the partnership does not require any additional resources from HRC beyond what it already has in its racing activities budget.

“We have agreed to continue supporting Red Bull Powertrains in Formula 1 through HRC, following Red Bull’s request to extend our current agreement, which HRC can meet within its existing resources,” Watanabe-san said. “Once again, we aim to use our involvement in the pinnacle of motorsport for the development of technologies and of our workforce.”

Red Bull has been linked with a partnership with Porsche from 2026 onwards, when new power unit regulations are proving attractive to the Volkswagen Group to enter F1 in some form.