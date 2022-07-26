Perez enters team in new electric boat series

Sergio Perez will enter a team in the UIM E1 World Championship, the new all-electric raceboat series.

The Mexican Formula 1 driver will enter Team Mexico in the inaugural championship that is scheduled to start next year. The E1 co-founder and chairman is Alejandro Agag, who helped establish Formula E and Extreme E, previously ran Perez for the Barwa Addax team in GP2 back in 2010.

“I’m really excited at the prospect of becoming a new team owner in E1 and having a team representing Mexico in the UIM E1 World Championship,” Perez said. “Given my relationship with Alejandro, I’ve kept a close eye on what he’s been doing and his various championships, and I think what he’s achieved with promoting more sustainable forms of motorsport is commendable.

“Seeing a racing team flying the flag for Mexico on a global stage will be amazing and I cannot wait to watch the RaceBird in action for the first time. I’ve heard lots of positive stories about the boat and the exciting sporting product E1 is trying to create for fans with city events.

“For sure this will be a great challenge in my career and a learning experience. I’m looking forward to getting started and helping to grow the fan base in Mexico and around the world.”

Agag says the addition of Perez will help boost the series, and thinks the 32-year-old will excel at team ownership.

“Me and Checo have remained close friends since working together during our days in GP2, where Checo drove for my team,” Agag said. “In a funny way, it feels a bit like things have come full circle, with me hiring him as a driver and now Sergio entering a team of his own in E1.

“He’s not only an incredibly quick and talented racing driver in his own right, but he’s also clever and has all the attributes that are required to become a successful team owner. I’m delighted to welcome Checo to the E1 family and I look forward to seeing how the plans for Team Mexico develop.”