Wrapping up the emotional Eagle gathering at Road America

Heralded far and wide as one of the most significant vintage racing summer events in the country, the July 15-17 WeatherTech International Challenge with Brian Redman was an activities-packed three full days: Vintage racing action on the spectacular 4.0-mile Road America circuit, exhibitions, Concours awards, and a wide-variety of off-track food and fun.

The 2022 event, though, will be best-remembered for its featured marque: Dan Gurney’s All American Racers Eagles.

“The Big Eagle — the late Dan Gurney — was surely smiling down on the gathering of 28 AAR Eagles,” said Vintage Indy president/founder Michael Lashmett, “which included his 1967 Belgian Grand Prix-winning Gurney-Weslake Eagle. There were owner/drivers from throughout the United States, along with attendees from around the world, gathered here at Road America to pay homage to driver and constructor Dan Gurney — the only American to build, drive and win a F1 race in a car he conceived and constructed.

“Over 200 cars were constructed in the Santa Ana, Calif., AAR shop over past decades and AAR Eagles are credited with three Indianapolis 500 wins in 1968, ‘73 and finally in 1975 with driver Bobby Unser for Dan’s All American Racers team. Dan also co-drove with A.J. Foyt to victory at Le Mans in 1967 in a Ford Mk IV.

“This was believed to be the largest gathering of Eagles ever assembled and included the 1975 500 winning car, 1967 Spa winner, the ’72 Indy 500 pole winning Olsonite Eagle, an IMSA race-winning Toyota GTP car and several IndyCar race winners.”

