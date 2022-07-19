Steiner warns Haas against getting "overenthusiastic" after recent form

Haas needs to be careful not to become “overenthusiastic” about its recent form heading to the French Grand Prix, team principal Guenther Steiner has warned.

The American team has scored double-points in the past two races, moving up to seventh in the constructors’ championship. Despite those results ending a wait of three years since both cars scored, Steiner says Haas shouldn’t expect the trend to continue every week.

“I’m very happy about it for the team, because I’ve told them that they need to believe in themselves because we’ve done it before and we will do it again. And we have, so it’s a very good result,” Steiner said.

“I think we have to be careful about getting too overenthusiastic for the next races, so we’re not thinking that this will keep continuing easily – this is very hard work from a lot of people. We will do the best we can and hopefully we can get some more points and have quite a relaxed summer break.”

While the strong results have led to Haas moving up two positions in the constructors’ championship in recent weeks, Steiner – who said the team can look to “march forward” with both drivers scoring – believes only Alfa Romeo in sixth place is a realistic target as the two teams are now separated by 17 points.

“I don’t want to get ahead of myself, but if we can keep seventh, or to end up sixth – it would be nice. I think anything above sixth will be very difficult because the other teams are very good and they’re a little bit far ahead.

“If we can keep on going as we are going, obviously we will not have the perfect race weekends like the last two with both cars scoring points, but we just need to keep on working hard and maybe we can achieve sixth. First of all, we need to make sure that we stay seventh.”