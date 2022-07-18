Hagerty online event: Getting on track

If hitting the open road offers freedom, with track driving you can reach motoring nirvana. The problem is, getting on track requires a sports car, extensive vehicle modifications, expensive driver safety paraphernalia, a fresh set of competition tires each weekend, and a stout trust fund. To top it off, track driving will ruin your car.

All those beliefs, while pervasive, are utterly untrue, and Hagerty and the SCCA want to tell you all about it.

On July 21, 2022, at 7pm EDT, join championship-winning racer, event organizer, and speaker Patrick Long as he spends an hour with Heyward Wagner, SCCA’s Senior Director of Rally/Solo and Experiential Programs, discussing what you need to do to get on track.

The reality is that driving on track can be fun, affordable, and easy. You can wheel a modified supercar, but you can also put your family sedan on course with little more than a safety technical inspection and an approved helmet. The price of admission isn’t much to sneeze at, either.

This free online event is organized by Hagerty, a company that is not only SCCA’s official insurance partner but is also on a mission to save the car and driving – with some of that quality driving time involving the racetrack.

