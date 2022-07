My guest on episode 51 of Inside the SCCA is SCCA Racer and Mazda Motorsports grass roots tech guy Josh Smith. We have a great chat about how and why Mazda has committed so much time and money to grassroots motorsports. We also talked a bit about what happens when a decision is made to upgrade a component on a spec car. It’s a fascinating conversation with some really valuable insight.

Listen below or click here.