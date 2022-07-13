Coyne w/RWR reveals Deloitte colors for Sato at Toronto

Dale Coyne Racing with RWR’s Takuma Sato will be sporting new colors on his No. 51 Honda for this weekend’s race on the streets of Toronto, as Deloitte Japan becoming a primary sponsor for the Canadian event.

The financial services company has been a personal sponsor of Sato’s this season. Amazon Web Services (AWS) will also feature in Sato’s Toronto livery.

“Deloitte has been one of my title sponsors for 2022 and it’s fantastic to work together,” said Sato. “The car and firesuit look very cool as it’s black and white with the company’s iconic green color. I’m also excited that this is happening in Toronto as it’s always a very popular race and we have missed last two seasons due to pandemic, so I am very much looking forward to visiting the venue again with the Deloitte color scheme and look forward to working more closely with them in the future.”

Deloitte Canada will have a suite and will be entertaining clients and guests over the weekend.

The Honda Indy Toronto around the streets of Exhibition Place in Toronto, will be streamed live on Peacock for U.S. viewers.