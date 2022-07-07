Le Mans Classic podium, Goodwood Hillclimb run give Ford CEO Farley a fast start to summer

Ford Motor Company CEO Jim Farley, an avid vintage race car collector and racer, added another significant accomplishment to his trophy case at last weekend’s Le Mans Classic vintage event. Driving a 1965 Ford GT40, Farley’s average finish in three 45-minute heat races earned him second-place overall behind a similar ’65 GT40 driven by Portugal’s D. Ferrao.

A dream come true. A podium finish at LeMans Classic in a GT40. Three hours of flat-out racing against some of the best drivers I know. What a great team! pic.twitter.com/q9NaAbw3lL — Jim Farley (@jimfarley98) July 4, 2022

It was the second motorsports outing in as many weeks for Farley — who has also scored a pair of wins in SVRA races with a vintage Lola sports racer — as he also shared a run up the hill at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the Ford Pro Electric SuperVan (pictured, top) with Martin Sander:

Farley ran the same GT40 in the last running of the Le Mans Classic in 2018. While normally a bi-annual event, the Classic — the world’s largest gathering of historic vehicles, with 600 racing cars and 8,500 collector cars inside the specially prepared interior of the Le Mans 24 Hours circuit — was put on hiatus by the COVID-19 pandemic until this year’s running over the Fourth of July weekend.

Read a full report from the Le Mans classic at VintageMotorsport.com. Watch highlights from this year’s event below, or click here.