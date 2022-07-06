NASCAR fines Gragson $35K and 30 points for altercation with Karam at Road America

NASCAR announced Wednesday that it has fined Noah Gragson $35,000 and deducted 30 points from his drivers’ points tally for rough driving during last Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Road America. Gragson’s JR Motorsports team also was hit with a 30-point deduction in the owner standings.

Gragson played a key role in a 13-car crash during the race when his No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet hit the Alpha Prime Racing entry of Sage Karam in a retaliatory move after the pair had battled for position.

Multiple drivers were involved in this incident in the final stage at Road America. pic.twitter.com/sryH1tQAWK — NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) July 2, 2022

Gragson was not penalized during the race, but he was summoned to the Xfinity Series hauler for consultations with series officials after the event.

In a tweet, team boss Kelly Earnhardt Miller indicated the team would not contest the decision.

“We understand today’s penalty,” the tweet read. “Noah is a passionate race car driver, and his actions occurred in the heat of the moment. Learning how and when to keep emotions in check is all part of the learning experience.”

Gragson, a two-time winner this season, remains in fourth place in the Xfinity Series standings, although now by only five points over teammate Josh Berry.