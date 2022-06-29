Legacy Autosport announces Indy Lights plans

The Legacy Autosport team says it will enter two cars in next year’s Indy Lights championship. The Indiana-based team which opened the season running Simon Sykes in USF2000 (pictured above), has grand ambitions to return to the Road to Indy at the top step of the open-wheel training ladder.

“I speak for everyone here at Legacy Autosport when I say we are thrilled to be moving up the Road to Indy to Indy Lights,” said team owner Louis Michael Meyer. “We have really enjoyed our time in the USF2000 and Indy Pro 2000 series and working with everyone at Andersen Promotions.

“When starting this team four years ago, we had the goal of someday competing in Indy Lights, where I spent 16 years of my career. It’s been a talking point for a year now and some opportunities came along to make the final decision of selling our USF2000 and Indy Pro 2000 cars and purchasing our first IL-15 Indy Lights chassis. Our plan is to field two cars in the Indy Lights championship while also competing in the USAC Silver Crown Series.”