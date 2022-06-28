Skip Barber Racing School joins Operation Motorsport for the 2022 Race of Remembrance

After a two-year break, Operation Motorsport returns to the 2022 Race of Remembrance (RoR) at Anglesey Circuit in Wales, UK, over Veteran’s / Remembrance Day Weekend: November 11-13. Expanding the number of car entries from previous years, Operation Motorsport welcomes Skip Barber Racing School as the lead partner as the combined team prepares to field a two-car entry team of drivers and crew members.

Highlighted by a pitlane Remembrance Ceremony on Sunday morning, the RoR features a 12-hour endurance race, heroes’ dinner, and Operation Motorsport team-building events leading up to the weekend. This event is Operation Motorsport’s culmination activation and brings together Beneficiaries to work together after gaining experience across the SRO, FEL Motorsport, and IMSA paddocks.

The partnership between Skip Barber Racing School and Operation Motorsport began in 2021 with the hosting of Beneficiary Dustin Burkhalter in the SRO TC America series. For 2022, Skip Barber Racing School expands its support by sponsoring Operation Motorsport’s Driver Development Program and their Beneficiary Drivers through a five-day race competition race school at Lime Rock Park. This school serves as the basis for Beneficiary driver entry into the 2022 RoR and sets the conditions for these drivers to partner with professional race drivers and compete in this veteran-focused race.

“Race of Remembrance marks the annual Beneficiary and programs culmination for Operation Motorsport, an opportunity to come together amongst peers as one team, competing with renewed purpose on the international stage,” says Diezel Lodder, Operation Motorsport CEO & Co-Founder. “Each year we strive to do better by our Beneficiaries, raising the bar, and I could not think of a better partnership than the one with Skip Barber Racing School. Their illustrated respect for those who have served, combined with their vast experience as a racing school & team, will ensure we get there yet again.”

“The Skip Barber Racing School is proud to partner with Operation Motorsport for the 2022 Race of Remembrance. The race builds on our commitments to supporting the military and veteran communities while showcasing our race teams on an international stage”, said Anthony DeMonte, the Skip Barber Racing School CEO.

To support Operation Motorsport’s participation in the RoR, the foundation launched a fundraising campaign that will carry the names of military members and veterans on the hood of each car. With a $25 donation, supporters can submit the name of a service member or veteran, and Operation Motorsport will honor their service by including their name into the 2022 RoR livery the team will apply to each entry.