Rosenqvist signs new McLaren deal

McLaren Racing announced it has signed a multi-year deal with Felix Rosenqvist, although exactly what he will be driving for the organization in 2023 remains to be determined.

McLaren is currently in the process of evaluating its driver line-ups for 2023, with the newly formed McLaren Formula E team set to debut in the all-electric racing series next season while it also plans to expand its Arrow McLaren SP IndyCar operation into a three-car team. In its announcement, McLaren stated Rosenqvist is “set to be driving in one of the two series.”

Sweden’s Rosenqvist joined Arrow McLaren SP in 2021, having first competed in the NTT IndyCar Series the series in 2019, when he was named the series’ Rookie of the Year. Prior to his switch to IndyCar, where he has secured three podium finishes and two pole positions, Rosenqvist raced in Formula E for three seasons from 2016-19, winning three races and taking six pole positions.

McLaren’s announcement went on to stated that “the full Arrow McLaren SP and McLaren Formula E 2023 driver line-ups will be confirmed in due course.”