Madrid registers interest in hosting an F1 race

The government of the Spanish city of Madrid has written to Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali to register its interest in hosting a grand prix in the future.

F1 has received a number of approaches from potential host venues wanting to join the calendar, as the sport enjoys strong growth and has been expanding its schedule. With Las Vegas and Qatar confirmed as joining in 2023 and the sport working on a potential South African Grand Prix at Kyalami, Enrique Lopez Lopez — the Cabinet Minister of Justice, Interior and Victims of the Community of Madrid — has stated Madrid’s desire to become a host.

“It is my please to write you on behalf of the Government of the Community of Madrid to express our interest in the development of a Formula 1 Grand Prix in Madrid,” Lopez wrote.

“As you may know, the region of Madrid is experiencing an outstanding economic and social development in the Spanish and European contexts. We are welcoming an increasing number of visitors from all over the world and the sporting competitions are becoming more and more prestigious and appreciated in the Community of Madrid.

“We have an extensive and efficient transport network, a pleasant climate, first class cultural, gastronomic and natural tourist attractions, a wide and excellent hotel infrastructure, and a diverse commercial offer with a unique freedom of opening hours. Even more important, the madrilenos are enormously open and welcoming to visitors.

“I believe that holding in Madrid a motor racing event, which is one of the most exciting sporting phenomena of our time, would be a success for all of the professionals, institutions and companies involved in the development of Formula 1. Of course, it would also be a satisfaction for the whole region and its citizens. That is why the Government of the Community of Madrid has the greatest interest in making it possible.

“In short, I would like to confirm our commitment to you and to this project, as well as our willingness to sign the appropriate agreements to promote the race and offer a great sporting and entertainment spectacle.

“We are ready to work with you and your team to bring Formula 1 to Madrid.”

The expression of interest comes despite Barcelona already holding a contract until 2026 to host the Spanish Grand Prix, and following comments from Domenicali that Nice is another European city keen to join the calendar amid uncertainty over the futures of the races in France and Monaco.