Chuck Norris’ CForce Premium Artesian Water joins Trans Am; Eric Norris to make TA2 debut at Mid-Ohio

The Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli has announced a new partnership with CForce Naturally Alkaline Water, owned and run by Chuck Norris. Through this new partnership, CForce has been named the “Official Water Company of Trans Am.” CForce will also contribute a cash prize for a CForce-sponsored award to be given at the year-end Trans Am championship banquet at Circuit of The Americas in November.

CForce water comes from a sustainable source under Norris’ Lone Wolf Ranch in Navasota, Texas and is bottled on site. CForce has what every major water tries to add in using salts or chemicals, but has it naturally. This artesian water is filtered through volcanic rock before being deposited into a deep, sustainable aquifer. The water emerges rich in natural electrolytes, which raise its alkalinity, and from a source so deep, it is void of any biological factors. The aquifer cultivates clear, clean water with a high pH and deliciously smooth taste due to its natural silica content.

“CForce Bottling Company is thrilled to team up and bring America’s best water to Trans Am and the SpeedTour circuit,” said Gena Norris, owner and CEO of CForce. “We’re excited about the partnership and look forward to a successful season.”

“I spent many years behind the wheel of a race car,” said CForce owner Chuck Norris. “Teaming CForce up with the Trans Am Series is a perfect fit, and we’re thrilled to merge our amazing product with an amazing group of people.”

To kick off the partnership, CForce Vice President of Marketing Tyler Norris and Chuck Norris’ son Eric Norris will attend next weekend’s race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Eric, a longtime stock car racer and Hollywood stuntman, will make his Trans Am debut in the TA2 class at Mid-Ohio driving for TeamSLR.

“We are extremely pleased to have CForce join the Trans Am family,” said Trans Am President John Clagett. “Hydration at the racetrack is extremely important for our competitors and staff, and getting water straight from a sustainable, pure and natural source means that CForce tastes great and is rich in electrolytes. We’re looking forward to bringing the brand and the Norris family into the Trans Am garage.”

Trans Am next hits the track at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, June 23-26.