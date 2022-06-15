SVRA Brickyard Invitational returns to IMS this weekend

Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA) will be back at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend for the first time since 2019 to mark the return of the Brickyard Vintage Racing Invitational. The Father’s Day weekend event will welcome spectators Saturday and Sunday, June 18-19. Tickets start at $30, and children ages 15 and under are free with a paid adult ticket.

With over 250 cars slated to compete, some of the most anticipated vehicles include a group of Pre-War cars. Entries in that class include race cars that participated in the early years of the Indianapolis 500, as well as several produced by Indianapolis-based National Motor Vehicle Company. The group was assembled, in part, by Ragtime Racers, who are known for dressing in period garb while working to educate spectators about motorsports history before World War I, and keeping these historical cars in motion rather than sitting idle in a museum.

Keeping with the rich open-wheel history at IMS, over 75 Formula Ford, Formula Bs and Formula Vees are set to take the green flag this weekend. In addition to a collection of beautiful cars, spectators may also recognize a few drivers’ names from their successes on the racetrack. Jimmy Vasser, the 1996 CART IndyCar Champion and the last American to win the CART championship, will race a 1978 Crossle 32F with the Formula Fords — marking a full-circle moment for the driver that won the 1986 Formula Ford National Championship in SCCA competition. Meanwhile, Geoff Brabham, a four-time IMSA GTP champion, one-time Can-Am champion and winner of the 1993 24 Hours of Le Mans, will drive a 1971 Brabham BT35-31 — a car designed by his late father, three-time Formula 1 world champion Sir Jack Brabham.

With 13 decades of racing history on the track, spectators will have a host of other opportunities to take in unique and exotic cars at the Brickyard Vintage Racing Invitational, starting with the Hagerty Cars & Caffeine Car Show, which is scheduled for Saturday, June 18. In addition, the Shelby American Automobile Club will return to IMS for their 47th annual National Convention, which will cumulate with a Popular Vote Car Show available to spectators on Saturday. Another group participating in the weekend is the Vintage Ten Thousand Road Rally. Racing their way to IMS as part of their 2022 rally, the group will arrive midday Saturday and will close out the event with touring laps on the IMS course.

Spectator tickets for the Brickyard Vintage Racing Invitational and entry into the Hagerty Cars and Caffeine Car Show are both available for advanced purchase at SpeedTour.net, or available at the gate at IMS.