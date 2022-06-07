Lundqvist on a charge toward IndyCar

Linus Lundqvist is making the most of his sophomore Indy Lights season with HMD Motorsports with Dale Coyne Racing.

The 23-year-old Swede established himself as a serious talent during his rookie campaign in 2021, when he earned three wins and 11 podiums on the way to third in the Lights standings behind Kyle Kirkwood and David Malukas.

Upon his return with HMD, Lundqvist hasn’t been kind to his rivals, taking five poles and four wins across the six opening races. And with a healthy lead in the championship heading into Road America, another victory could make life nearly impossible for the rest of the title contenders as the season hits the halfway point.

“Obviously we’ve been having a very good season so far,” Lundqvist told RACER. “Firstly, it took a lot of work to even be back this year; at the end of last year, I wasn’t even sure that it was going to be racing this year. So to be able to pull it together with a lot of help from my sponsors back home and help from HMD, we managed to pull together a season.

“The target was to come back and try and try to win the championship and it’s been going well so far. Started off at St. Pete with a podium and we felt that we had a little bit more pace, so then to come to Barber to get a win, go to Indy, get a win, and then the double win at Detroit, it’s been just going better and better. I’m excited to see what we can do in the future.”

As the season’s breakout star in Indy Lights, Lundqvist is already commanding interest from a few NTT IndyCar Series teams. Complementing his immense speed, Lundqvist has also been fast to forge relationships with the folks he hopes to drive for in the future.

“I’m having to do both,” he said of focusing on winning the Lights title and opening talks with IndyCar team owners. “And as I don’t have a manager, I’m out there trying to talk with the teams myself, which I think is a good thing because you develop a relationship with them personally, which is nice.

“But it’s always tricky because there’s three things that I spend most time on right now. There’s still a little bit of a question mark on budget to finish the season, so I’m focused on that. And then it’s to get more race wins, and then starting to think about next year and see what possibilities there are out there. During the month of May, I went every day for all the practice sessions for the 500, for qualifying, and was at the track for almost two weeks straight just trying to bump into the right people, get a couple of minutes of their time, letting them know that I’m doing well and that I want to be in IndyCar next year and see what could happen with them.”

Lundqvist was pleased to learn his potential IndyCar bosses have been paying attention to his results in Lights.

“I think I’ve been in touch with every team on the grid so far and had conversations with them,” he said. “And every team so far that I’ve been in touch with knew who I was as well! That was a surprise for me. So that was good stuff. And there’s been conversations, but nothing that’s been serious or anything like that. And they all said the same thing: ‘It’s still early days, keep doing what you’re doing, trying to win races and then we’ll keep in touch and see what happens for the future.’

“The most important thing I need to do for myself is just to continue to win races. And then then we’ll see what happens for the future but hopefully if you win the championship and have the ($1 million-plus) graduation prize, it somehow it will resolve itself.”