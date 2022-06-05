Chevy celebrates 100th modern era IndyCar win at Belle Isle

Will Power’s victory at the Chevrolet Grand Prix of Detroit was a thing of perfect timing as the Team Penske driver helped Chevrolet to bid farewell to Belle Isle by earning the Bowtie its 100th win since re-entering the NTT IndyCar Series in 2012.

In partnership with Ilmor Engineering, Chevy Racing’s 2.2-liter twin-turbo V6 engine won the first race of the new era, and fittingly, did so with Team Penske as well with Helio Castroneves. Power was second to win for Chevy at the next round and got the job done to hit the century mark on the brand’s home turf.

“We will always remember this last race on Belle Isle,” said Jim Campbell, Chevy’s U.S. vice president of performance and motorsports. “Not only was it our 100th win since returning to the series, but it was also such a strong run by Will Power and the No. 12 Penske team. The team put together a great strategy, and Will ran it exactly the way it was drawn up. And it wasn’t easy.

“One hundred wins in a little more than 10 years in a very competitive series is a pretty incredible achievement. And it happened in our very own backyard, in front of so many Chevrolet vehicle owners, employees and supporters. This one is special. I’d like to thank all of the Chevrolet engineers, our partners at Ilmor and all of the drivers, crew chiefs, teams and owners who have contributed to all of those wins over the past decade.”

With its fifth win from seven races, Chevy also extended its lead over Honda in the manufacturers’ championship, which it earned without defeat from 2012 through 2017.