Inside the SCCA, with Track Night in America coach Justin Barbry

By June 3, 2022 10:23 AM

My guest on this episode of the Inside the SCCA podcast is the manager of the program that for many is their first introduction to the Sports Car Club of America. Justin Barbry has been a coach at Track Night in America events, and as a coach at Time Trials he’s a multi-time trophy winner at the SCCA Tire Rack Solo Nationals and scored a top-five road racing at the SCCA Runoffs. Away from the track, Barbry honed his leadership, organizational and communications skills as a 911 dispatcher in North Carolina.

