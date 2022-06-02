Buescher sidelined from WWTR by COVID

Chris Buescher has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not compete in the NASCAR Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway this weekend.

Buescher is expected to return on the Sonoma Raceway road course next week.

Zane Smith will drive the No. 17 Ford Mustang for RFK Racing at WWTR. It will be Smith’s NASCAR Cup Series debut in the inaugural Cup Series race at the track. Both the Camping World Truck and Cup Series are competing at WWTR this weekend.

Smith is a full-time Camping World Truck Series competitor for Front Row Motorsports. Sitting third in the point standings, he leads the series with three wins through the first 10 races and eight top-10 finishes.