VeeKay disconsolate after early out at Indy

Rinus VeeKay’s impressive month of May came to an end while running second on lap 39. The Ed Carpenter Racing driver got loose entering Turn 2 six laps after pitting for fresh tires on the No. 21 Chevy.

Although the young Dutchman’s car, which started third, was far too damaged to continue, the 22-year-old stepped out of the No. 21 under his own power and walked to the ambulance without assistance.

“I have to say sorry to the whole team,” VeeKay said after being released from the infield care facility. “We were P2. It was so tough out there. The car was a little free all race, I turned into Turn 2, the car got loose, and you’re a passenger. Caught me off guard.”

Set to finish 33rd and last, VeeKay’s best finish in three Indy 500s came in 2021 with a run to eighth.