Matthew Brabham to make Trans Am start at Lime Rock for Dyson team

CD Racing’s Humaid Masaood has been forced to cancel his plans to compete in this weekend’s Trans Am Series race at Lime Rock Park due to business commitments, the team announced. Instead. Indy 500 veteran and current Andretti Autosport Indy Lights driver Matthew Brabham will be behind the wheel of the team’s No. 21 allgram Ford Mustang.

Last year, when Chris Dyson, who had already clinched the season championship, was unavailable to drive in the 2021 Trans Am series’ final race at Circuit of The Americas, Brabham stepped in and drove the No. 20 ALTWELL CBD Ford Mustang to victory with a dramatic last-lap pass of former series champion Ernie Francis Jr.

“I’m disappointed Humaid isn’t able to race this weekend,” Dyson said. “But I’m really pleased that Matty is available to drive the car. He did everything we asked of him last year at COTA. It was great for the team to be able to wrap up our championship season on a high note. Matty is a championship-winning open-wheel driver who had never driven a Trans Am car until practice started in Austin. That he qualified on the front row and won the race speaks volumes about Matty’s adaptability. We are delighted to have him back with us.”

Brabham was the 2012 US F2000 national champion and the following season took the Pro Mazda open-wheel title. He won the 2018 and 2021 Stadium Super Truck championships. This year Brabham is contesting the Indy Lights championship for Andretti Autosport and won the season opener at St. Petersburg, Fla.

“I’m grateful to Humaid and Chris for providing me with this opportunity,” Brabham said. “It was great stepping in for Chris last year ar COTA; it will be even more fun racing with him this weekend at Lime Rock.”