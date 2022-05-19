Time Trials Nationals 2022: Winners and celebrations

While Sunday’s KONI Podium Celebration brought the May 12-15, 2022, Tire Rack SCCA Time Trials Nationals Powered by Hagerty to a close, it also allowed competitors to celebrate everyone’s accomplishments before heading home from four days of fun at NCM Motorsports Park. And with more than 150 competitors this year, accomplishments were plenty. From podium finishers in 18 classes to numerous personal-best records and superlative awards, there was plenty to celebrate. But before we get into that, let’s review the weekend.

Time Trials Nationals kicked off on Thursday with Holley Day, which included multiple practice sessions. Friday saw the event’s competition click into gear, with competitors heading onto the 3.15-mile NCM Motorsports Park circuit in Bowling Green, KY, to log their first scored time of the weekend in TrackAttack. Saturday saw competitors take to the racecourse once more, this time in a TrackSprint format featuring east and west course circuits running simultaneous, both featuring standing starts and flying finishes. Then on Sunday, drivers had two more opportunities on the full course to set their last scored time of the competition. The top times from Friday, Saturday, and Sunday were added together to determine finishing positions.

But SCCA Time Trials isn’t all about finishing on the podium – it’s also the spirit of motorsports that persists throughout the paddock. Therein, everyone gathers on Sunday not only to celebrate the fastest of the fast, but to also recognize individual accomplishments that capture the spirit of Time Trials.

With that said, what follows are special recognitions, superlative awards, class winners, track records, and personal-best lap times set by this year’s competitors:

Superlative awards

True Grassroots, Presented by Grassroots Motorsports Magazine: Justin Vandergriff, 1989 Mazda RX-7, Max 2

Fastest Classic, Presented by Classic Motorsports Magazine: Andy Hollis, 1988 Honda CRX, 2:19.589

Spirit of Time Trials: Matt Busby, General Manager of Track Operations at NCM Motorsports Park

Most Improved: Kathy Morey, 2009 Porsche Cayman, Max 3

Top Novice: Josiah Douglas, 2014 Nissan 370Z, Sport 3

Worker’s Choice: Chris Ingle, 2014 Dodge Viper, Max 1

Keepin’ It Cool Award, Presented by Hagerty: Geran Rose, 2014 Scion FR-S, Tuner 4

Never Surrender: Ivy Chang, 2017 Ford Mustang, Sport 2

Heroic Fix: Mike Breen, 1997 BMW 328i, Tuner 4

Personal records

Receiving trophies this year were five people who have come to Time Trials Nationals at least once before and this year showed the most personal improvement when it comes to lap times on NCM’s Grand Full Course.

1st: Chris Hauenstein, Tuner 5, 15.4sec improvement

2nd: K.J. Christopher, Sport 2, 5.4sec improvement

3rd: Josiah Douglas, Sport 3, 5.1sec improvement

4th: Ryan Cheek, Tuner 3, 5.1sec improvement

5th: Adrian Willoughby, Tuner 3, 4.18sec improvement

Class winners

Below is a list of 2022 Time Trials Nationals class winners. Finishing positions were calculated based on a competitor’s top TrackAttack lap on Friday, the best time from TrackSprint 1, the top time from TrackSprint 2, and the best performance from Sunday’s TrackAttack. Those four times were added together and became a driver’s “overall” time. Entries below contain car class, driver name, and car type.

Sport 1: Tom Bergeron, 2009 Chevrolet Corvette

Sport 2: Nicholas Phillips, 2003 Chevrolet Corvette

Sport 3: Dennis Barrett, 2002 BMW M3

Sport 4: Brian Flanagan, 2000 Porsche Boxster

Sport 5: Peter Lauzon, 2021 Mazda Miata

Sport 6: D.J. Alessandrini, 2016 Scion FR-S

Tuner 1: Cody Hunt, 2017 Chevrolet Corvette

Tuner 2: David Marcus, 2020 Toyota Supra

Tuner 3: Lyle Zyra, 2022 Toyota GR86

Tuner 4: Matt Hugenschmidt, 1997 BMW M3

Tuner 5: Matt Waldbaum, 2002 Mazda Miata

Max 1: Justin Peachey, 2007 Chevrolet Corvette, 6:00.485

Max 2: Perry Ellwood, 2004 Mazda RX-8, 6:18.258

Max 3: John Roeder, 2021 Porsche Cayman

Max 4: Josh Owens, 1994 Mazda Miata

Max 5: Andy Hollis, 1988 Honda CRX

Unlimited 1: Tom O’Gorman, 2019 Chevrolet Corvette

Unlimited 2: Dallas Reed, 2004 Mazda RX-8

Top overall lap times

Top Overall: Tom O’Gorman, 2019 Chevrolet Corvette, Unlimited 1, 5:54.665

2nd Overall: Justin Peachey, 2007 Chevrolet Corvette, Max 1, 6:00.485

3rd Overall: Chris Ingle, 2014 Dodge Viper, Unlimited 1, 6:02.370

4th Overall: James Rauck, 2018 Porsche 911, Max 1, 6:04.811

5th Overall: Tom Bergeron, 2009 Chevrolet Corvette, Sport 1, 6:11.434

New track records

Several Time Trials Nationals track records were set this year on the 3.15-mile, 23-turn Grand Full Course at NCM Motorsports Park. Below is a list containing the car class, driver’s name, car, and the new lap record for the class.

Sport 1: Tom Bergeron, Chevrolet Corvette, 2:11.501

Sport 2: Nicholas Phillips, 2003 Chevrolet Corvette, 2:15.819

Sport 4: Brian Flanagan, 2000 Porsche Boxster, 2:25.765

Sport 5: Peter Lauzon, 2021 Mazda Miata, 2:24.906

Tuner 2: David Marcus, 2020 Toyota Supra, 2:13.421

Tuner 3: Lyle Zyra, 2022 Toyota GR86, 2:18.398

Max 1: Justin Peachey, 2007 Chevrolet Corvette, 2:08.792

Max 2: Perry Ellwood, 2004 Mazda RX-8, 2:13.812

Max 3: John Roeder, 2021 Porsche Cayman, 2:14.849

Max 5: Andy Hollis, 1988 Honda CRX, 2:19.589

Event sponsors and partners – Thank You!

An extra shout-out goes to a handful of partners that helped make the event spectacular: Tire Rack, Hagerty, KONI, Hawk Performance, Sunoco Race Fuels, APEX Pro, Holley Performance, and Falken Tire.

Results and more

Results and more information from the 2022 Time Trials Nationals can be found here.

If you’d like to get involved in SCCA Time Trials, more 2022 events are coming up on the Tire Rack SCCA Time Trials National Tour Powered by Hagerty calendar.