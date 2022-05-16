Rowe's USF2000 season saved by additional Penske funding

Myles Rowe’s season in the USF2000 championship with Pabst Racing will continue thanks to the commitment of additional funding from Roger Penske.

Penske ran Rowe in 2021 as his first driver with the Force Indy team connected to his Race For Equality & Change program and covered half of the budget needed for Rowe to continue in USF2000 with the team owners and run by Augie Pabst. With his budget fully depleted, last weekend’s Road To Indy event on the IMS road course was scheduled to be Rowe’s final race of the year.

“He’s done a good job and I sat down with he and Pabst and told them I’d commit to continue through the end of the season, so we’re in good shape,” Penske told RACER on Monday, approximately an hour before Rowe participated in his graduation ceremony from Pace University in New York.

A few other team owners and entities also expressed an interest in helping Rowe with funding, but so far, none have come through to commit present or future dollars to assist Pabst.

“We’ve got a plan,” Penske said. “And if he gets to where we’d like him to get to, there could be an option for next year. So we’re on it, for sure.”