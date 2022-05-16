Lamborghini on the cusp of confirming IMSA GTP program

After multiple delays, Lamborghini is said to be days away from making a formal confirmation of its plans to enter LMDh/GTP in 2024.

RACER understands the Italian supercar brand, which is owned by the German Volkswagen Group, will move forward on dual fronts with a factory-affiliated program in Europe where the Iron Lynx team is said to be a significant component in Lamborghini’s FIA World Endurance Championship LMDh plans.

Less is known about Lamborghini’s final direction in North America. The Iron Lynx relationship could extend to the U.S. and IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship where its upcoming GTP effort has also had a number of teams mentioned as possible partners.

Among the options, Bryan Herta Autosport confirmed it has met with Lamborghini, but it’s unclear if something more serious might develop with the Michelin Pilot Challenge TCR champions.

In a previous conversation regarding the brand’s interest in joining LMDh/GTP, Lamborghini expressed its intent in taking a different approach from the other factory programs from Acura, BMW, Cadillac and Porsche.

Where the other four are full factory efforts with dedicated factory teams, Lamborghini wanted to find partner teams who were willing to bankroll a sizable portion of their respective programs and its lineup is expected to reflect a semi-works structure.

As RACER previously reported, Ligier is also expected to be confirmed as the chassis supplier for Lamborghini, which would bring the French constructor into LMDh/GTP with its first program in the new prototype formula. Sister brand Porsche is aligned with chassis supplier Multimatic.