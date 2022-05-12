Inside the SCCA, with Eric Prill

On this episode of “Inside the SCCA” I chat with the club’s VP of Road Racing Eric Prill about the new Green-To-Checker initiative. Many drivers have expressed concern about some of the driving in the early races of 2022 and in some cases the resulting limited green flag time during race weekends. Eric has started to collect and analyze incident data from recent Super Tour events. He’s also opened up the conversation about what can be done to keep the green flag in the air. The goal is to look at what’s going on — try to learn from the data — and listen to the ideas from drivers and race officials; to come up with some ways to minimize the time on track under full-course yellow and stopped races.

I asked Eric some questions sent to me from our listeners — and some of my own as well. I think you’ll find the conversation eye-opening.

Listen below or click here.