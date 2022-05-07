Logano takes Darlington pole

Joey Logano grabbed pole for the first time at Darlington Raceway with a lap of 170.720mph (28.805s) — his first pole of the season and 23rd of his NASCAR Cup Series career.

Kyle Larson will join Logano on the front row. Larson clocked in at 170.236mph.

Christopher Bell starts third at 169.818mph, Martin Truex Jr. fourth at 169.292mph, and Kyle Busch starts fifth after a lap of 169.216mph.

Truex is the defending Darlington race winner.

Kurt Busch qualified sixth at 169.123mph, Ryan Blaney was seventh at 168.955mph, Ross Chastain eighth at 168.839mph, William Byron ninth at 168.636mph, and Tyler Reddick completing the top 10 at 168.451mph.

After being fastest in practice, Austin Cindric didn’t make it to the final round of qualifying. Cindric was 19th fastest at 167.373mph.

Denny Hamlin qualified 22nd and then reported something felt wrong with his Toyota. Hamlin said there was a grinding sound and then it lost power. The No. 11 team is diagnosing the issue.

Three drivers did not attempt a qualifying lap. Kevin Harvick was not permitted to after having to go to the garage in practice to replace the diffuser on his Ford Mustang. Chase Elliott did not get on track as his team is preparing the backup car after his practice crash. BJ McLeod was the only other driver who did not make it on track.

UP NEXT: The Goodyear 400 at 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday.