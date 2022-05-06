Penske LMP2 tops second Spa WEC practice

The second 90-minute free practice session ahead of Saturday’s 6 Hours of Spa brought a first-ever FIA WEC session-topping performance by the Penske team, as its No. 5 LMP2-class ORECA in the hands pf Porsche factory driver Felipe Nasr headed the field with a 2m04.443s lap.

That beat the best of the Hypercars, giving another first in the WEC – a U.S.-flagged one-two, courtesy of the No. 708 Glickenhaus going second-fastest overall with Oliver Pla clocking a 2m04.464s.

Third-fastest was the quicker of the two Toyotas, Brendon Hartley in the No. 8 GR010 Hybrid, with Oliver Jarvis the only other driver into the 2m04s in the No. 23 United Autosports LMP2 ORECA.

In GTE Pro, Michael Christensen in the No. 92 Porsche topped the class times, teammate Kevin Estre also going faster than the quickest time from the second Porsche, which was posted by Gianmaria Bruni late in the session. That pushed James Calado back into third in the No. 51 Ferrari, 0.6s off Christensen.

Tommy Milner was finding time in the No. 64 Corvette, just over a second back on his first visit to the Belgian circuit.

