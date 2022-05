My guest on episode 42 of “Inside the SCCA” is Marine Gunnery Sergeant Thomas Guest Jr. He’s a road racer, autocrosser, track day driver, track day coach, and corner worker. He also helps out in timing and scoring and wherever else he’s needed.. Of course he does… he’s a Marine. Thomas is also part of Vet Motorsports, which helps veterans experience motorsports for the first time.

