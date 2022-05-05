Trans Am Memorial Day Classic returns to Lime Rock Park

The lush 300-acre hillsides of Lime Rock Park will play host to a riveting mix of modern and vintage race cars, a craft beer festival, live music and two curated car shows this Memorial Day weekend.

Lime Rock Park kicks off the summer season with racing from SpeedTour, including the Trans Am Series by Pirelli, Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA) and International GT (IGT), for the long-standing Trans Am Memorial Day Classic (May 27-30).

Starting Friday, May 27, a “rolling history” of motorsports from 200-mile-per-hour IndyCars and vintage Formula 1 cars to classic Jaguars and Porsches will take the track with SVRA and IGT.

Trans Am will deliver a massive dose of Americana in a pair of 100-mile races on the original 1.53-mile Lime Rock circuit. The highly competitive TA2 class, which features muscle cars like Mustangs, Camaros and Challengers, will storm the field on Saturday, May 28, (1:20 p.m. ET). Memorial Day (Monday, May 30) will once again be celebrated with the thunder from 850-horsepower American V8s in the Trans Am class along with top production-based GT cars battling it out in the XGT, SGT and GT classes (1:55 p.m. ET).

New to the weekend schedule this year is the Connecticut Craft Beer Grand Prix. Accompanied by the area’s best food trucks, more than two dozen local breweries will showcase the outstanding quality and variety of Connecticut craft beer on the Lime Rock grounds on Sunday, May 29. Also on Sunday, fans can mingle amongst hundreds of cars that will be on display from the Royals Garage Car Show and Hagerty Cars and Caffeine as part of the Sundays at The Park event.

Come for the beer, the car shows, the racing, or all three! With flexible ticket packages, fans can customize their Memorial Day experience at Lime Rock Park.

Fans are encouraged to reserve tickets and camping spots ahead of the weekend. Advanced general admission tickets start at $55, with full weekend passes, VIP Fan Hospitality Tent and Semi-Private Cabana upgrades available.

For Race and Royal Garage Car Show tickets visit:

Memorial Day Classic – Lime Rock Park

For CT Craft Beer Festival tickets:

CT Craft Beer Grand Prix – Lime Rock Park

Abbreviated schedule (listed in local Eastern Time):

Friday, May 27

-Gates open at 8:00am

-Practice and Qualifying Rounds from SVRA, IGT, TA

-Track Activities end at 5:45pm

Saturday, May 28

-Gates open at 7:00am

-Races from SVRA, TA2, IGT

-Track Activities end at 4:45pm

Sunday, May 29

-Gates open at 8:00am for Royals’ Garage Car Show and Hagerty Cars & Coffee

-Noon CT Craft Beer GP begins

-All activities end at 5:00pm

Monday, May 30

-Gates open at 8:00am

-Races from TA/XGT/SGT/GT, SVRA, IGT

-Track Activities end at 5:00pm