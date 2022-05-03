RallyCross National Championship returning to Colorado

The date and location for the 2022 SCCA RallyCross National Championship has been locked in, with RallyCrossers from across the nation now set to converge on Pikes Peak International Raceway in Fountain, CO, on Sept. 23-25.

Jointly hosted by members of the Colorado and Continental Divide Regions, the Colorado RallyCross group will bring the National Championship event back to Colorado. The last time the RallyCross National Championship took place in Colorado was 2009-10, when the National Championship was hosted at the U.S. Truck Driving School, just five miles south of Pikes Peak International Raceway.

“We’re incredibly happy to be returning to Colorado for the 2022 SCCA RallyCross National Championship after more than a decade away,” said RallyCross Board chairman Kent Hamilton on behalf of the Board. “We would also like to thank the crew at Colorado RallyCross for their hard work and dedication that will make this year’s RallyCross National Championship a can’t-miss event.”

Competitors hoping to gain a “home field” advantage should keep an eye on the Colorado RallyCross website, as the group will be hosting events at Pike Peak International Raceway multiple times this season in order to build experience with the site and maintain a good competition surface.

The 2022 Colorado RallyCross schedule can be found here.

Of note is that there will not be any RallyCross National Tour events for 2022. The RallyCross Board will spend the remainder of this year preparing for the 2022 RallyCross National Championship title event while retooling the RallyCross National Tour program for 2023 and beyond. Suggestions and feedback regarding the National RallyCross program can be emailed to rxb@scca.com.