Dover Cup Series race postponed to Monday due to rain, 78 laps complete

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway has been postponed until noon ET Monday due to rain. FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

Kyle Larson led at the red flag over Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott.

The caution was displayed for rain on lap 68 of the Duramax Drydene 400. NASCAR opened pit road and Larson inherited the race lead by staying out with Elliott, Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex Jr., William Byron, Christopher Bell, and Aric Almirola.

After missing the chance to restart the race when the rain picked back up, officials brought the field down pit road and red-flagged the race after 78 laps. The call was made approximately one hour and 20 minutes later to resume racing Monday.

Chris Buescher started from the pole and led the first 18 laps before giving way to Denny Hamlin on lap 19. Buescher got loose in Turn 3 upon approaching traffic and Hamlin drove underneath him.

Hamlin led the race until choosing to pit under the lap 68 caution for rain. The only other stop in the action Sunday was on lap 40 for a competition caution.

All 36 drivers were still running at the red flag.