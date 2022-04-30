VIDEO: Saturday IndyCar recap with Colton Herta

By April 30, 2022 4:25 PM

Andretti Autosport’s Colton Herta, who suffered through a strategy misfire in qualifying on Saturday at Barber Motorsports Park, does his end-of-day wrap up with RACER’s Marshall Pruett.

