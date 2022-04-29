VIDEO: Friday Barber IndyCar report with Colton Herta

Marshall Pruett

VIDEO: Friday Barber IndyCar report with Colton Herta

IndyCar

VIDEO: Friday Barber IndyCar report with Colton Herta

By April 29, 2022 6:59 PM

By |

Andretti Autosport’s Colton Herta went fastest on Friday at Barber Motorsports Park and joins the end-of-day wrap up with RACER’s Marshall Pruett. He shares insights on the new tires being used by the NTT IndyCar Series field and the effects of testing at the circuit one month ago.

, IndyCar, Videos

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

  • https://alldrivers.news/video-friday-barber-indycar-report-with-colton-herta/ VIDEO: Friday Barber IndyCar report with Colton Herta - All drivers news

    […] Original article on The racer […]

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home