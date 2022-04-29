VIDEO: Friday Barber IndyCar report with Colton Herta

Andretti Autosport’s Colton Herta went fastest on Friday at Barber Motorsports Park and joins the end-of-day wrap up with RACER’s Marshall Pruett. He shares insights on the new tires being used by the NTT IndyCar Series field and the effects of testing at the circuit one month ago.
