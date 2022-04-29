Dyson sets track record in TA pole run at Laguna Seca

Practice and qualifying are complete for the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli’s TA/XGT/SGT/GT Mission Foods 100 at Sonoma Raceway on Saturday. Chris Dyson had a perfect day, topping the practice charts in his No. 20 ALTWELL Ford Mustang and being awarded his third pole in a row with a track record-breaking time.

Dyson’s 1m33.006s was enough to lead practice ahead of Tomy Drissi, who was second in his No. 8 Lucas Oil Ford Mustang with a lap time of 1m33.371s. Drissi was followed by Greg Pickett who made a time of 1m33.804s in his No. 6 ALTWELL Ford Mustang. Humaid Masaood was fourth in his No. 21 allgram Ford Mustang at 1m35.880s and Ken Thwaits rounded out the top five in his No. 7 Franklin Road Apparel Camaro with a 1m36.315s.

Cindi Lux was the fastest of the SGT cars in her No. 45 Black Rock Coffee Dodge Viper with a 1m45.695s while Mike Sheehan was the fastest XGT entry in his No. 73 Ferraris Online LLC Lamborghini Gallardo GT3 at 2m06.191s.

Today’s qualifying session saw Dyson earn his fourth Motul Pole Award of 2022 and third in a row when he recorded a lap time of 1m32.506s, breaking the previous track record of 1m32.923s.

“This was a terrific session for us, breaking a track record again here at one of my favorite tracks in North America,” said Dyson of Sonoma Raceway. “It’s just an absolute thrill to be representing the Pickett family and the ALTWELL brand. I think we’re going to have tough competition tomorrow, but I feel confident about the car we’ve got in race trim. We’re going to try to hang on to this advantage and try to get out front and stay there all day tomorrow. I’m just so blessed and proud to have the Trans Am National series out here at such a great international venue.”

Drissi qualified second at 1m33.729s followed by Thwaits (1m34.343s) and Pickett (1m34.548s). Dyson’s CD Racing teammate Masaood was fifth with a best time of 1m35.597s. Amy Ruman suffered a mechanical issue with her No. 23 McNichols Co. Corvette forcing her to miss the qualifying session.

Michael LaPaglia’s No. 31 Papini’s/Johnson Tuning/FAST Ford Mustang was the fastest SGT entry in qualifying, also setting a new track record with a time of 1m42.408s. Sheehan was the top XGT car with a 1m58.333s.

