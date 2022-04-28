New partner, new challenges for JG Wentworth Racing

Moving the JG Wentworth Racing IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge program from underneath the Infinity Autosport umbrella to PF Racing was an unexpected but necessary change for Sheena Monk and Kyle Marcelli.

“Following some unexpected and unfortunate events at Sebring, we elected to make major changes that are ultimately a better fit for our program and JG Wentworth Racing,” Monk said.

The team’s Toyota Supra GT4 was involved in a heavy crash at Sebring and the chassis was damaged beyond repair.

“It’s been a tough start to the season with many new scenarios for me to navigate as a driver, but I believe this will only improve my ability to adapt when adversity is thrown my way,” Monk said.

“Our main goal is always to produce results for JG Wentworth and I’m optimistic that PF Racing can provide us with a car to do that, especially given their most recent performances and success.”

Marcelli has experience with the Ford Mustang GT4 and the team is hoping his time in the chassis can help Monk get up to speed in the new car.

“Learning multiple new vehicles in a short timeframe is a challenge at this stage in my progression because consistency and familiarity are paramount,” Monk said. “Despite this, I’m excited for the opportunity to drive the Ford Mustang GT4 for the remainder of 2022 and look forward to getting comfortable in it. Kyle’s familiarity with the vehicle will certainly assist in this transition and I’m grateful to be driving with him.”

Monk and Marcelli are currently 24th in the Grand Sport MPC driver’s championship standings. The points they have earned at Daytona and Sebring in the driver’s championship will follow them to the PF Racing program; the team points will not.

“I’m excited to get started at Laguna Seca. The goal is simply to execute to the best of our ability,” Marcelli said. “I know that if we do that, we will be upfront. I’m eager to get JG Wentworth on the podium.

“It’s a sudden change of direction following the dramatic and unfortunate circumstances that took place at Sebring. That said, we are thankful to be back on track and I look forward to returning to a familiar cockpit in the Ford Mustang GT4.”