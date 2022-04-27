Month of May schedule at Indy

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway has released its schedule for the month of May, covering the GMR Grand Prix on the IMS road course and the 106th Indy 500.

(All times local, subject to change; all on-track activity on IMS road course)

FRIDAY, May 13 (General admission $20)

7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Public Gates Open 8-8:30 a.m. USF2000 Qualifying 8:45-9:15 a.m. Indy Pro 2000 Qualifying 9:30-10:30 a.m. NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice 1 (45 minutes) 10:45-11:30 a.m. Indy Lights Practice 1 11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. USF2000 Race 1 12:45-1:45 p.m. NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice 2 (45 minutes) 2-2:30 p.m. Indy Lights Qualifying 2:45-3:35 p.m. Indy Pro 2000 Race 1 4-5:15 p.m. NTT INDYCAR SERIES NTT P1 Award Qualifying 5:35-6:30 p.m. Indy Lights Race 1 (35 laps or 55 minutes)

SATURDAY, May 14 (General Admission $40; Reserved Seats Start at $41)

7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Public Gates Open 8:05-8:50 a.m. USF2000 Race 2 9:10-10 a.m. Indy Pro 2000 Race 2 10:30-11 a.m. NTT INDYCAR SERIES Warmup 11:15-11:55 a.m. USF2000 Race 3 12:10-1 p.m. Indy Pro 2000 Race 3 1:20-2:15 p.m. Indy Lights Race 2 (35 laps or 55 minutes) 2:40-3:05 p.m. Silver/Bronze Badge Grid Walk 3:30 p.m. Ninth GMR Grand Prix (85 laps) 5:45 p.m. GMR Grand Prix Post-Race Track Invasion

106th INDIANAPOLIS 500 presented by Gainbridge PUBLIC SCHEDULE

(All times local, subject to change; all on-track activity on IMS oval)

TUESDAY, May 17 (General Admission $15)

8 a.m.-6 p.m. Public Gates Open 9-11 a.m. Veteran Practice 1-3 p.m. Rookie Orientation Program, Veteran Refresher Tests 3-6 p.m. Open Practice

WEDNESDAY, May 18 – THURSDAY, May 19 (General Admission $15)

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Public Gates Open Noon-6 p.m. Open Practice

FRIDAY, May 20 – FAST FRIDAY (General Admission $15)

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Public Gates Open Noon-6 p.m. Open Practice 6:15 p.m. Qualifications Draw

SATURDAY, May 21 – PPG Presents ARMED FORCES QUALIFYING (General Admission $20)

8 a.m.-6 p.m. Public Gates Open 9-10:30 a.m. Pre-Qualifying Practice (Two groups) Noon-5:50 p.m. NTT INDYCAR SERIES Qualifying (Setting positions 13-33 or 13-30 if there are more than 33 entries)

SUNDAY, May 22 – PPG Presents ARMED FORCES QUALIFYING (General Admission $20)

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Public Gates Open 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Last Chance Practice* 12:30-2 p.m. Top 12 Practice 2-3 p.m. Last Chance Qualifying (Positions 31-33)* 4 p.m. Top 12 Qualifying 5:10 p.m. Firestone Fast Six Qualifying for NTT P1 Award 5:40 p.m. NTT P1 Award Presentation

* — if necessary

MONDAY, May 23 (General Admission $15; Infield Access Only for Fans)

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Public Gates Open (Gates 2, 4, 6S, 7, 7S only) Noon-2 p.m. Open Practice

TUESDAY, May 24-THURSDAY, May 26

No track activity

FRIDAY, May 27 – MILLER LITE CARB DAY (General Admission $40)

8 a.m.-6 p.m. Public Gates Open 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Final Practice 2:30-4 p.m. INDYCAR Pit Stop Challenge 4-6 p.m. Miller Lite Carb Day Concert, Turn 3 infield

SATURDAY, May 28 – LEGENDS DAY presented by Firestone (General Admission $10)

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Public Gates Open 9-10 a.m. Full Field Driver Autograph Session, Pagoda Plaza 10:30 a.m. Public Drivers’ Meeting, Tower Terrace Noon-1:30 p.m. AES 500 Festival Parade, downtown Indianapolis 7 p.m. Firestone Legends Day Concert, TCU Amphitheater in White River State Park, downtown Indianapolis

SUNDAY, May 29 – RACE DAY (General Admission $50; Reserved Seats Start at $55)