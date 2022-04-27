Month of May schedule at Indy

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway has released its schedule for the month of May, covering the GMR Grand Prix on the IMS road course and the 106th Indy 500.
(All times local, subject to change; all on-track activity on IMS road course)
FRIDAY, May 13 (General admission $20)
7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
Public Gates Open
8-8:30 a.m.
USF2000 Qualifying
8:45-9:15 a.m.
Indy Pro 2000 Qualifying
9:30-10:30 a.m.
NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice 1 (45 minutes)
10:45-11:30 a.m.
Indy Lights Practice 1
11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
USF2000 Race 1
12:45-1:45 p.m.
NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice 2 (45 minutes)
2-2:30 p.m.
Indy Lights Qualifying
2:45-3:35 p.m.
Indy Pro 2000 Race 1
4-5:15 p.m.
NTT INDYCAR SERIES NTT P1 Award Qualifying
5:35-6:30 p.m.
Indy Lights Race 1 (35 laps or 55 minutes)
SATURDAY, May 14 (General Admission $40; Reserved Seats Start at $41)
7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
Public Gates Open
8:05-8:50 a.m.
USF2000 Race 2
9:10-10 a.m.
Indy Pro 2000 Race 2
10:30-11 a.m.
NTT INDYCAR SERIES Warmup
11:15-11:55 a.m.
USF2000 Race 3
12:10-1 p.m.
Indy Pro 2000 Race 3
1:20-2:15 p.m.
Indy Lights Race 2 (35 laps or 55 minutes)
2:40-3:05 p.m.
Silver/Bronze Badge Grid Walk
3:30 p.m.
Ninth GMR Grand Prix (85 laps)
5:45 p.m.
GMR Grand Prix Post-Race Track Invasion
106th INDIANAPOLIS 500 presented by Gainbridge PUBLIC SCHEDULE
(All times local, subject to change; all on-track activity on IMS oval)
TUESDAY, May 17 (General Admission $15)
8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Public Gates Open
9-11 a.m.
Veteran Practice
1-3 p.m.
Rookie Orientation Program, Veteran Refresher Tests
3-6 p.m.
Open Practice
WEDNESDAY, May 18 – THURSDAY, May 19 (General Admission $15)
10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Public Gates Open
Noon-6 p.m.
Open Practice
FRIDAY, May 20 – FAST FRIDAY (General Admission $15)
10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Public Gates Open
Noon-6 p.m.
Open Practice
6:15 p.m.
Qualifications Draw
SATURDAY, May 21 – PPG Presents ARMED FORCES QUALIFYING (General Admission $20)
8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Public Gates Open
9-10:30 a.m.
Pre-Qualifying Practice (Two groups)
Noon-5:50 p.m.
NTT INDYCAR SERIES Qualifying (Setting positions 13-33 or 13-30 if there are more than 33 entries)
SUNDAY, May 22 – PPG Presents ARMED FORCES QUALIFYING (General Admission $20)
10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Public Gates Open
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Last Chance Practice*
12:30-2 p.m.
Top 12 Practice
2-3 p.m.
Last Chance Qualifying (Positions 31-33)*
4 p.m.
Top 12 Qualifying
5:10 p.m.
Firestone Fast Six Qualifying for NTT P1 Award
5:40 p.m.
NTT P1 Award Presentation
* — if necessary
MONDAY, May 23 (General Admission $15; Infield Access Only for Fans)
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Public Gates Open (Gates 2, 4, 6S, 7, 7S only)
Noon-2 p.m.
Open Practice
TUESDAY, May 24-THURSDAY, May 26
No track activity
FRIDAY, May 27 – MILLER LITE CARB DAY (General Admission $40)
8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Public Gates Open
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Final Practice
2:30-4 p.m.
INDYCAR Pit Stop Challenge
4-6 p.m.
Miller Lite Carb Day Concert, Turn 3 infield
SATURDAY, May 28 – LEGENDS DAY presented by Firestone (General Admission $10)
8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Public Gates Open
9-10 a.m.
Full Field Driver Autograph Session, Pagoda Plaza
10:30 a.m.
Public Drivers’ Meeting, Tower Terrace
Noon-1:30 p.m.
AES 500 Festival Parade, downtown Indianapolis
7 p.m.
Firestone Legends Day Concert, TCU Amphitheater in White River State Park, downtown Indianapolis
SUNDAY, May 29 – RACE DAY (General Admission $50; Reserved Seats Start at $55)
6 a.m.-4 p.m.
Public Gates Open
7 a.m.
Indy 500 Snake Pit presented by Coors Light Gates Open, Turn 3 infield
12:45 p.m.
106th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge (200 laps)
