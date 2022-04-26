Want to join the team? SportsCar magazine is hiring

SportsCar magazine is looking for a new Editor.

Position Summary:

This position directs all editorial activities of bimonthly SportsCar magazine, the official publication of the Sports Car Club of America (SCCA). The Editor ensures the quality, accuracy and timeliness of each issue and all ancillary projects; and works with Editorial Director to achieve short- and long-term publication goals. This is a full-time position that is eligible for remote work within the continental United States. SportsCar magazine is published for SCCA by Racer Media & Marketing, Inc. (RM&M), publisher of RACER magazine, Vintage Motorsport magazine and RACER.com.

Duties and Responsibilities:

* Produces, on time, each issue: researching topics and authors, determining scheduling of articles, assigning articles, logging invoices, writing, editing, formatting, and proofing all articles, and obtaining photos and artwork.

* Develops annual editorial calendar in conjunction with the SCCA, the annual budget, and all reports, forms, support materials and documentation for the magazine.

* Manages the magazine through all stages of production; produces a run sheet at edit close, develops cover concepts with the client, reviews proofs and makes corrections to digital files, holding to the established production schedule.

* Communicates and works closely with RM&M’s editorial director and the SCCA, designer and ad sales team on each issue to promote short- and long-range editorial, advertising, and magazine goals.

* Functions as the leader of the SportsCar team; sets meetings and agendas, assigns responsibilities and monitors follow-through.

Researches and becomes conversant with all SCCA activities and racing industry topics, trends, and personnel.

* Uploads files of each finished issue to printer, corresponds with vendors, writers and photographers and manages all issue-related correspondence.

* Posts to SportsCar’s social media accounts and creates other digital content as needed.

* Act as the voice and face of SportsCar in any RM&M created videos or podcasts.

* Some travel to SCCA events required.

* Other editorial department duties as assigned

Qualifications/Competencies:

* Bachelor’s or advanced degree, plus three to five years of editorial experience

* Passion for motorsport, familiarity with SCCA and amateur motorsports a plus

* Excellent writing, editing and proofreading skills

* Creativity, organizational abilities; should be a skilled communicator and leader

* Proficiency with MS Word, InDesign and Excel

* Ability to communicate with a wide variety of individuals; able to understand directions and communicate and respond to inquiries in various forms

* Eligible for full-time remote with professional home workspace available.

* Must reside within continental United States

Benefits:

* 401(k)

* Dental insurance

* Flexible schedule

* Health insurance

* Life insurance

* Paid time off

* Parental leave

* Vision insurance

If your skills and experience sound like a fit, we’d like to learn more about you. Please submit your resume and any supporting documents here.