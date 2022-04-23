Dyson takes TA victory at Laguna Seca after lapped traffic battle

Chris Dyson got the finish he was denied in 2021 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, this time winning Round 4 of the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli season from the pole. After late-race contact took him out of contention for the win last season, the 2021 TA champion entered the weekend looking for redemption, and he got it in spades Saturday.

Dyson’s No. 20 ALTWELL Ford Mustang started the race from the pole after recording a new track record in Friday’s qualifying session. Tomy Drissi, in the No. 8 Lucas Oil Ford Mustang, was fastest in practice and that jumped into the lead at the drop of the green flag. Drissi and Dyson ran nose to tail for the first 10 laps of the race, but as the pair began to encounter lapped traffic, Dyson was able to capitalize and make the pass for the lead. The remainder of the race was smooth sailing for Dyson, who was able to defend his lead until the checkered flag waved.

Behind Dyson, Drissi fought hard for the second position, but with less than five laps remaining he encountered trouble at the track’s infamous corkscrew, allowing a handful of competitors to get around him. Dyson’s CD Racing teammate Humaid Masaood drove up into the second position where he crossed the finish line, but earlier avoidable contact with Ken Thwaits’ No. 7 Franklin Road Apparel Camaro resulted in a penalty, dropping his podium and a 1-2 finish for the team.

Erich Joiner’s No. 10 goodboybob Coffee Roasters Porsche GT3R was next across the finish line, impressively earning second place overall and a victory in the XGT Western Championship class. Amy Ruman, who fought back from an early spin in her No. 23 McNichols Co. Corvette, was next, earning second in TA. Drissi was ultimately scored third in TA.

In SGT, Dirk Leuenberger’s No. 35 Lux Performance Group Dodge Viper was first in class for the National competitors, while Chris Evans was the SGT winner in the Western Championship in his No. 92 Chris Evans Inc. Ford Mustang.

“I’ll tell you what, this place has sure disappointed me in the past, but today was a great day.” Dyson said in Victory Lane. “The races here at Laguna Seca are always exciting. They’re never drama free and you never forget this place. We finally got one on the board here and I couldn’t be happier for the whole team. I’m so proud of the guys, the car they gave me was just sensational today. Tomy [Drissi] kept me honest, he was pushing me all weekend. I was determined to get a win today and I am really thrilled and blessed that we’re coming out of here with one.”

“Oh my gosh, it was a heck of a race,” said Joiner, who was also awarded the ChillOut Keep Cool Move of the Race for his competitive battle against the TA competitors around him. “There were a lot of interesting things that happened. Kudos to my guys, who set me up with a great car today. I have to thank goodboybob, Pirelli, Trans Am, and everyone who came out to support me.”

Saturday’s event will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network on Thursday, April 28 at 8:00 p.m. ET, with an encore presentation on Saturday, April 30 at 11:00 p.m. ET.

TA returns to the track next weekend at Sonoma Raceway.

Full race results can be found here.