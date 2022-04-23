15 Modern Era and Pioneer nominees for NASCAR Hall of Fame

The 15 nominees announced for the NASCAR Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023 comprise the first group put forward in two years following the COVID-19 pandemic hiatus.

Matt Kenseth (2003 Cup Series champion) and Tim Brewer (two-time Cup Series champion crew chief) join the Modern Era ballot for the first time while A.J. Foyt (seven-time Cup race winner) has been added to the Pioneer ballot along with Sam Ard, who was a nominee for the Class of 2020.

This is the second class of nominees under the redesigned format: Ten nominees appear on the Modern Era ballot join five on the Pioneer ballot designed to honor those whose careers began more than 60 years ago.

Two Modern Era candidates and one Pioneer candidate will be elected as the Class of 2023.

