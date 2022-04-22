Inside the SCCA, with Formula SAE students

My guests on episode 40 of “Inside the SCCA” are Amani Ghonim and Jonathan Laifman. Both are students at University of Southern California and members of the school’s Formula SAE team. We talked about their car build, the competition they are working to complete the car in time for, and a whole lot more. We also talked about how SCCA regions and teams can find nearby Formula SAE teams and potentially bring some of those team members out to the track. These folks are the future of motorsports… and I think you’ll be as impressed as I was.

Listen below or click here.