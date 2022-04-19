TV ratings: Bristol dirt

NASCAR had last weekend largely to itself in motorsports programming for its second staging of Cup Series racing on dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway .

Sunday night’s telecast on FOX averaged a 2.19 Nielsen rating and 4.007 million household viewers. Last year’s race was rained-delayed to Monday where it averaged a 1.8/3.1m. The most recent Cup race on FOX, at Richmond two weeks ago, had a 2.30/3.958m.

The Camping World Trucks raced Saturday night on the dirt and posted significantly higher numbers than its most recent events. The Bristol race averaged 0.65/1.167m on FS1 — healthy advances on its 0.42/719,000 and 0.51/841,000 from COTA and Atlanta on the same cable network.

Monster Energy Supercross got some more NBC airtime Saturday afternoon from Atlanta near even with the previous outing at St. Louis, averaging a 0.37 and 609,000 viewers compared to a 0.40/603,000 the week before. These numbers are significantly ahead of how the series drawing on cable, though. The most recent Supercross outing on the USA network — Seattle in late March — averaged 0.15/324,000.