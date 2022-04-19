Paretta Autosport joins forces with Ed Carpenter Racing

Beth Paretta and Ed Carpenter have joined forces to bring Paretta Autosport and Ed Carpenter Racing together for a three-race NTT IndyCar Series program. At the heart of the technical alliance is a shared bond with Chevrolet; General Motors president Mark Reuss flew in from Detroit to show his support for the Chevy-powered entry that will be driven by Simona De Silvestro.

In opting to skip the Indianapolis 500, Paretta’s group of women racers have committed to doing at least three road and street course races with ECR in the No. 16 Chevy, starting with Road America in June, Mid-Ohio in July and Nashville in August. Paretta is known to have a fourth race in mind, if possible, which could be a precursor to an expanded program in partnership with ECR in 2023.

A new sponsor in KiwiCo, a manufacturer of STEM-based educational toys, has joined as an associate partner with Paretta Autosport and De Silvestro will have a blended group of Paretta’s women racers and ECR’s IndyCar staff looking after the No. 16 Chevy that will run alongside the No. 20 ECR Chevy driven by Conor Daly and the No. 21 Chevy piloted by ECR’s Rinus VeeKay.

“I am thrilled to announce that we will be back competing in the NTT IndyCar Series in 2022,” Paretta said. “We had a great first year working with Roger Penske and Team Penske in 2021 as part of the Race for Equality and Change initiative and since then I have been working on building the right structure and opportunity to continue to grow our team. The training and support we received last year was invaluable and to be able to carry that forward and work with Ed Carpenter Racing is exciting for us.

“I am so proud to continue our association with Chevrolet who has valued, supported, and championed our efforts for diversity and inclusion from the very beginning. That alignment has helped us amplify our message in a meaningful way and we can’t wait to get back to racing with them. Finally, we are so happy to welcome KiwiCo to our team and the NTT IndyCar Series. This partnership will allow us to connect our effort on track to kids and parents at home, which is a critical ingredient of our mission.”

Carpenter welcomes the arrival of the Swiss driver and Paretta’s inspirational program.

“ECR is very excited to be a part of the growth of Paretta Autosport,” he said. “We watched closely what they accomplished at last year’s Indy 500 and look forward to helping their progression toward the goal of being a full season entrant. I have a lot of respect for Beth and Simona and look forward to success with them later this season.”

KiwiCo CMO Katie Soo is no stranger to IndyCar and sees a great fit between the team and series and the company’s products.

“Both Paretta Autosport and KiwiCo have an aligned mission to provide the next generation of innovators with the skill and confidence to become creative problem solvers and critical thinkers, particularly with respect to girls and young women in STEM careers,” she told RACER.

“There are so many exciting career opportunities within a race team. We want to open kids’ eyes to those possibilities and get them excited about the science and technology that goes into engineering every single IndyCar. KiwiCo has a collection of race car projects and ones that extend into motion and engineering for kids ranging from 3-14 so it’s never too early to get them inspired. IndyCar racing is a great entry point for us to introduce kids to the science behind it — everything from learning how wheels grip the track, the physics of aerodynamics and so much more.

“My husband is a big fan of open-wheel racing and has attended the Indy 500 every year since 1996. He still goes to the race every year as a part of his family’s tradition, so being able to support this team also carries a lot of personal meaning.”