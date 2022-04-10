VIDEO: IndyCar Long Beach GP race report

A.J. Foyt Racing’s Kyle Kirkwood (who finished P10) breaks down the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach alongside RACER’s Marshall Pruett.
IndyCar 21m ago
Long Beach late yellow made no difference for podium finishers
Josef Newgarden had done enough to secure victory at Sunday’s Long Beach Grand Prix even before the late yellow flag essentially (…)
IndyCar 3hr ago
Newgarden holds off Grosjean and Palou to win in Long Beach
Josef Newgarden finally added a Long Beach victory to his career resume after claiming a hard-fought NTT IndyCar Series win on the (…)
Bikes 8hr ago
Bagnaia looking to reach MotoGP critical mass for Ducati at COTA
A fast-closing runner-up to Fabio Quartararo in last year’s MotoGP World Championship, Ducati star Francesco Bagnaia won four of the (…)
Formula 1 9hr ago
McLaren improvement ‘might be as good as it gets’
McLaren took its best result of the season in the Australian Grand Prix after finishing fifth and sixth. But far from declaring it proof (…)
Vintage Motorsport / Historic 10hr ago
Motorsports Hall of Fame Class of 2023 announced at Long Beach
The Motorsports Hall of Fame of America (MSHFA) announced its 2023 Induction Class Saturday during the “Stand 21 Racing Goes Safer” (…)
Formula E 10hr ago
Evans completes Rome E-Prix sweep
Jaguar TCS Racing’s Mitch Evans claimed back-to-back victories in the Rome E-Prix doubleheader of races with a dramatic win in Round 5 of (…)
Formula 1 13hr ago
Hamilton delighted by Mercedes’ 3-4 results
Lewis Hamilton described Mercedes taking third and fourth place in the Australian Grand Prix as “an amazing result” despite still (…)
Formula 1 17hr ago
Sainz “didn’t react accordingly” to frustrations
Carlos Sainz admits that he pushed too hard to recover lost ground early in the Australian Grand Prix, resulting in going off onto the (…)
Formula 1 18hr ago
Second retirement from three races “frustrating and unacceptable” - Verstappen
Max Verstappen described his late retirement from second place in the Australian Grand Prix as “frustrating and unacceptable”. (…)
Formula 1 18hr ago
Lerclerc wins again as Verstappen hits trouble in Australia
Charles Leclerc dominated the Australian Grand Prix after Max Verstappen retired with another apparent power unit problem. The (…)
