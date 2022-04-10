VIDEO: IndyCar Long Beach GP race report

Marshall Pruett

IndyCar

April 10, 2022

A.J. Foyt Racing’s Kyle Kirkwood (who finished P10) breaks down the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach alongside RACER’s Marshall Pruett.

