Join us for Episode #213 of RACE INDUSTRY NOW Tech & Business Webinar: ”Stories and Highlights of Ken Clapp, 71 Years of History Within Motorsport”
Wednesday, April 13 at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET.
From the Wild West to Daytona Beach, “Sea to Shining Sea” — Stories and Highlights of Ken Clapp, 71 Years of History within Motorsports with Ken Clapp, West Coast Stock Car Motorsports Hall of Fame CEO / Chairman and Retired – Senior VP of Marketing Development, NASCAR and Walt Czarnecki Sr., Executive Vice President, Penske Automotive Group. Hosted by Brad Gillie from SiriusXM ch 90, Late Shift.
No charge to attend.
