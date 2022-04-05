GT Celebration shows growth with strong Laguna Seca field

GT Celebration headed to Laguna Seca last weekend for the first time since its inaugural season in 2020. Entering the double-header weekend with 23 cars, it marked the largest car count for the series to date.

“This race was one of our most highly anticipated events of the year,” said Rob Morgan, President of GT Celebration. “We had a lot of cars show up this weekend and we hope to continue the momentum for the remainder of the season.”

Adding to the excitement of the weekend, GT Celebration launched an M2 Celebration group which consisted of BMW M2 CS cars. As a first-time event, there was great enthusiasm amongst the competitors and GT Celebration plans to run an M2 Celebration group at COTA for the GT Celebration season finale race September 9-11.

GT Celebration heads to Road Atlanta May 5-7 to kick-off its East Coast Championship, followed by VIR the following month.