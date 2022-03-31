VIDEO: Kart vs sim - which is a better path into racing?

For years, karting has been considered the best path to becoming a race driver. But recently iRacing ace Max Esterson showed there’s another route. Switching to cars, he won a Team USA Scholarship and then finished first and second in the world’s two most prestigious Formula Ford races.

Has sim racing now become the best way to break into the sport? In the latest video from SAFEisFAST.com, the online educational source for young racers, Esterson explains why he thinks so while a group of top pro racers including IndyCar’s Pato O’Ward and Le Mans winner Loic Duval express their doubts.

Watch below or click here to watch on YouTube.