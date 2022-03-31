Photos: VARA’s High Desert Challenge at Willow Springs

The Vintage Auto Racing Association (VARA) took to the high-speed Willow Springs International Raceway last week for its annual High Desert Challenge, sponsored by K&N. “The Fastest Road in the West” was the stage for battles ranging from open-wheel formula cars to Big Bore behemoths. Plenty of VARA veterans and “rookie” drivers alike looked to take on the legendary circuit famously tamed by the likes of Miles, Shelby, Bondurant, and more.

Kicking off the packed VARA 2022 calendar, the High Desert Challenge saw growing fields and racers more than excited to be back on track again. Bradley Newman (1984 Swift DB-1) and Todd Gerstenberger (1970 Titan Mk6) were inseparable during Sunday’s flag race with Bradley claiming victory by a mere 0.165s. Vintage racer and photographer Ben Kuhl was on hand to capture and share the sights.

